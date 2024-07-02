Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CL King started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $86.44.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

