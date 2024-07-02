Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $162.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

