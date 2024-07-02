Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €6.10 ($6.56) and last traded at €5.30 ($5.70). Approximately 25 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.25 ($5.65).

Metro Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

