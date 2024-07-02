MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

MGF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 56,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,751. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

