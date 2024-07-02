MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE CIF remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

