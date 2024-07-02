MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
MFM stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 45,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,856. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
