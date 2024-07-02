MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $0.94. 11,047,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 11,867,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

