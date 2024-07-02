MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading 4.1% Higher

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.60 and last traded at $172.60. 72,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 162,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.84.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

