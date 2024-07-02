Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Short Interest Up 18.5% in June

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,900 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 397,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.38. 70,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,990. The company has a market cap of $951.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $84.35.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $48,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 290.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 958.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

