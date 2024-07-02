Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 2,672 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $1,948,560.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $821.35. The stock had a trading volume of 74,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $749.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

