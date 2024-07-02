Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Monro worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNRO. CWM LLC increased its stake in Monro by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Monro by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Monro by 129,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

MNRO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. 332,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,873. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $698.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

