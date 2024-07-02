Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $3.94 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

