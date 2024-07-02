MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,921 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $423,030,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AON by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,514,000 after purchasing an additional 290,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,802,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AON by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.57. The company had a trading volume of 982,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,563. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.19.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

