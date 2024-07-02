MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.03. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $186.52 and a 52-week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.