MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,791 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 287,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 65,267 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 256,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,031,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.47. 1,116,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.