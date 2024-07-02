MV Capital Management Inc. Has $590,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,820 shares of company stock worth $37,639,038. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.22. 1,754,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,496. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

