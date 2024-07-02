MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 156 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in 3M by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 87.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 102.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 245,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 124,222 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,105,000 after acquiring an additional 54,352 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $101.62. 2,280,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

