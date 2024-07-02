MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 175,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

