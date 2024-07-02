MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 75,707 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,707 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. 5,422,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

