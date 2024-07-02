Myecfo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Myecfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 753,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,410 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 27.0% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $45,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after buying an additional 401,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.37. 585,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,886. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.