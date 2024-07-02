Myecfo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Myecfo LLC cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BOX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $12,370,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. 1,318,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $1,122,350. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

