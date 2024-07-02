Myecfo LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Myecfo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,372. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

