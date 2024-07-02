Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.01. 95,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 703,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47,620 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 609.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,473,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,711,000 after acquiring an additional 219,503 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

