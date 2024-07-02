Myro (MYRO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.94 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Myro has a total market capitalization of $139.62 million and $19.94 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Myro has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Profile

Myro’s launch date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.14138657 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $21,466,826.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

