Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,574,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,809,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 3,179,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,097. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

