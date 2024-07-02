Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 54.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $176.91. 1,469,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.57.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

