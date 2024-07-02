Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $527,000 Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 118,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 203,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,169. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

