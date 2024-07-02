Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. 3,403,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.