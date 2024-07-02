Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 155 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,642,000 after purchasing an additional 474,819 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.95. 6,523,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

