National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Short Interest Up 26.6% in June

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 158,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPK traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. 5,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,477. National Presto Industries has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $503.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

