Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $268.30 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 29.1% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $268,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEF traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,195,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965,217. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

