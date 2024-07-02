Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.