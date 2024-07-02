Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 188,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 145,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. 1,258,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

