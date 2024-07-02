Naviter Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 96.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,822 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 52,350 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FNOV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. 10,235 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a market cap of $639.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

