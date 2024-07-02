Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,447 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,796.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 70,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.19. 1,169,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

