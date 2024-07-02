Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 66.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 731,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,903. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

