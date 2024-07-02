Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, hitting $240.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.