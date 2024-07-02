Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $690,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 248,695 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,624,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,666,000 after acquiring an additional 87,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,331,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

