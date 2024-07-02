Naviter Wealth LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 169,272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,895 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,132 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 719,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

