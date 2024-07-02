Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,459,000 after acquiring an additional 329,705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Unilever stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. 1,673,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,103. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

