Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $3.71 Million in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,208,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 96,165 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 156,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 35,833 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 174,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,936. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

