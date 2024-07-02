Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $86,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $126,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MITT shares. StockNews.com raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 257,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.06. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

