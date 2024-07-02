Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 22,966 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,966 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,598,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,629. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

