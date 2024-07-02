Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 46,972 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,972 shares during the quarter. Tidewater makes up 3.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Tidewater by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $103,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tidewater news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $103,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,926 shares of company stock worth $78,328,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 692,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDW has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDW

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.