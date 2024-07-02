Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NNI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,780. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 48.33 and a current ratio of 48.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nelnet will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NNI

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In related news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 49,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Nelnet by 139.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.