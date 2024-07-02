NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.30.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

