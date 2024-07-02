NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.30.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.