NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Trading Up 20.8 %

Shares of NRSN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,247. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

