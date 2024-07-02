New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Up 18.9% in June

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,650,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 14,850,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 2,803,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,614. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.49. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

