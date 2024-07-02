Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEXN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nexxen International
Nexxen International Price Performance
Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Nexxen International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Nexxen International Company Profile
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.