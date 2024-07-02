Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEXN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

NASDAQ NEXN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. 103,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,916. Nexxen International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Nexxen International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

