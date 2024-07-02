NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.96.

NIKE Stock Up 1.9 %

NIKE stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

